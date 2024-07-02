Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Agent Smith, The Matrix

Agent Smith Arrives As The Latest MultiVersus Character

MultiVersus has revealed a new update this week, adding Agent Smith from The Matrix film series to the game as a new fighter.

Article Summary Agent Smith from The Matrix joins MultiVersus as a new Bruiser class character.

Master close-range combat and teleportation moves with Agent Smith starting July 8.

MultiVersus offers diverse maps and modes with cross-platform play and progression.

Expand your battles with a roster featuring Batman, Shaggy, Harley Quinn, and more.

WB Games has a new update on the way for MultiVersus, as they will finally add Agent Smith from The Matrix after being teased a short time ago. The character will be added to the game on July 8 as a powerful, fast-paced character who has the ability to be in the right place very quickly. We have a trailer for you and more info on the character, as he'll be released on Monday.

Agent Smith

Agent Smith is a Bruiser class character with a moveset befitting his role as a defender of the Matrix. With staggering speed, uncanny aim, and an insatiable hunger for control, he's ready to make the Multiverse his playground. In the new video, Agent Smith can be seen leveraging his close-range combat and shooting skills, teleporting to close the distance in the middle of battle, and calling in support from another Agent.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

