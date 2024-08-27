Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aion, Aion Classic

AION Classic Releases Brand-New Dominance Update

Gameforge has revealed the next update for AION Classic, as the game will release the new Dominance update later this year

Article Summary AION Classic's Dominance update introduces the Apheta Beluslan battlefield for epic faction battles.

Tartarus dungeon available for level 58+ players, with free access for Apheta Beluslan Fortress holders.

Wall of Lament dungeon offers PvE weapon rewards and features the formidable Tragic Samael as a boss.

New hero grade items and Legion Support Coins for levels 20-40 accessories now available in the game.

Gameforge released new details this morning about the next major update coming to AION Classic, as the game will release the new Dominance update later this year. The crux of this is the new battlefield of Apheta Beluslan, which is a fortress setting that will show off the ongoing struggle between the Elyos and Asmodians factions. We have more info about the update below, as we're now waiting for a release date.

AION Classic – Dominance

Dominance by name, dominance by gameplay, as the update sees players clash fiercely for control of this new location. Tiamat's stronghold, where time-extracted power is stored and purified, is now a dangerous subterranean structure and the latest battlefield for Daevas to disrupt the enemy's plans. On Sundays at 10PM Server Time, the World Fortress Siege begins, and Apheta Beluslan Fortress will play host to a power struggle between (player factions) the Elyos and Asmodians. In addition to loot, triumphing over enemies in this battle provides free access to the new Tartarus dungeon, where valuable relics await. The opposing faction must purchase Time Shards to enter.

New Instance – Tartarus:

Level Requirement: 58+

Entry Limit: 1 per Week

Team up to complete Tartarus' stages, diving deeper to claim relic rewards. The occupying faction of Alpheta Beluslan Fortress gains free access, while the opposing faction needs to purchase entry items. Tartarus can be entered once a week in groups of two to six players.

New Instance – Wall of Lament:

Level Requirement: 58+

Party Member Requirement: 4

Entry Limit: 1 per Week

Enter this challenging four-person dungeon to uncover powerful PvE weapons. Strong teamwork and strategic play are required to defeat Tragic Samael and succeed in the Wall of Lament. After being doomed to die in Telos, Tragic Samael was pulled from the past due to Tiamat's time-bending experiments. Brainwashed by Tiamat, Tragic Samael now represents a major foe and strong antagonist for players to take on.

Item Updates

Legion Support Coin: This can be exchanged for level 20-40 accessories.

New Hero Grade Items: Level 58 hero grade Legion of Doom weapons, armor, and accessories have been added.

