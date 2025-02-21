Posted in: Games, Pinball, Pinball FX, Video Games, VR, Zen Studios | Tagged: Pinball FX VR

Pinball FX VR Announced For Meta Quest This April

Experience pinball in an entirely different way, as Pinball FX VR will bring multiple titles to Meta Quest players this April

Article Summary Pinball FX VR arrives on Meta Quest in April, offering a new mixed reality pinball experience.

Play classic tables like The Addams Family and Indiana Jones in immersive virtual reality.

Explore interactive games and objects in a customizable arcade environment.

Tackle global campaigns, dominate leaderboards, and unlock new pinball challenges.

Developer and publisher Zen Studios has announced a brand new pinball experience is coming soon, as Pinball FX VR arrives for Meta Quest this April. Utilizing many of the IPs they already work with, this new VR title will bring you into a special gaming zone where you can collect and play different pinball games in your collection while also making the place your own with collectibles, furniture, settings, and more. We have more info here and the trailer above as it launches on April 3, 2025.

Pinball FX VR

Pinball FX VR builds upon the success of celebrated titles like Zen Pinball (over 10 million downloads to date), Pinball FX (over 2 million players to date), the innovative horror spin-off title Pinball M, and the recently released Zen Pinball World for mobile devices. For almost decades, Zen Studios has caught the hearts and minds of pinball players around the world. Pinball FX VR is the next evolution in Zen Studios' pinball excellence. Alongside an array of exciting global campaigns and challenges, gamers don't just play Pinball FX VR — it's an immersive, mixed-reality world. They can place their favorite tables in their actual rooms, dive into a host of mini-games, and more.

At launch, Pinball FX VR will feature acclaimed Zen Studios titles Sky Pirates: Treasures of the Clouds, Pinball Noir, and Curse of the Mummy for $9.99 USD. It will also feature an all-star lineup of Williams Pinball tables, available to purchase and play in VR for the very first time. Players can choose from Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure, The Addams Family, World Cup Soccer, Twilight Zone, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. If that's not enough titles for pinball enthusiasts, there will be additional tables for purchase, including Battlestar Galactica Pinball, Knight Rider Pinball, and Xena: Warrior Princess Pinball. And to add to the excitement, more tables will become available in the months after Pinball FX VR's launch.

Mixed Reality Pinball: Besides full immersion mode, you can experience the thrill of pinball in your living room or wherever you choose, blurring the line between physical and virtual realities.

Besides full immersion mode, you can experience the thrill of pinball in your living room or wherever you choose, blurring the line between physical and virtual realities. Global Campaign Mode: Take on the pinball world in Campaign Mode! Conquer the districts, beating unique missions for special rewards.

Take on the pinball world in Campaign Mode! Conquer the districts, beating unique missions for special rewards. Pinball In Every Form: Enjoy classic gameplay or fun challenges while you climb the global leaderboards.

Enjoy classic gameplay or fun challenges while you climb the global leaderboards. Interactive Objects and Mini-Games: The VR arcade also includes mini-games and other arcade activities, like dartboards, vending machines, and interactive gadgets.

