Akupara Games Announces The Darkside Detective: Season 2 For 2021

Akupara Games announced this week that sometime in 2021, they will be releasing Season Two of The Darkside Detective. Working with developer Spooky Doorway, the devs will be bringing the game back for another round of adventures as you solve six new point-and-click mysteries surrounding ghosts, the afterlife, the occult, and more. We got more details below from the announcement today as they have yet to put an official release date on the game. Meanwhile, for those who are interested, you can still play Season One of the game on Steam, currently selling for $13.

Where cultists crawl, where demons dwell, where the occult… occults? That's where you'll find Detective Francis McQueen, the lead (and only) detective of the criminally underfunded Darkside Division. When evil darkens the doorsteps of Twin Lakes City – hell, even when it just loiters around shop fronts or hangs out in shady alleyways – he's there, ready to investigate the cases that nobody else will. The Darkside Detective is a serial point-and-click adventure where you are put in the shoes of Detective McQueen and his sidekick, Officer Patrick Dooley, investigating cases plaguing Twin Lakes and its colourful citizens. Point at everything in sight, click around mysterious and eerie locations, and use your wits (or borrow a friend's) to lay the multitude of extra-dimensional cases to rest! The game has since been the recipient of many awards including The Aggie's Award for Best Writing and Indie Dome Award for Best Narrative in 2017. "Akupara Games is shifting towards a catalog of spooky and narrative-focused adventure and horror games which align with titles such as Whispering Willows and Mutazione. When we saw The Darkside Detective series we knew it was an absolutely perfect fit for our ever-growing spoopy family." says David Logan, Akupara CEO.