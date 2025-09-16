Posted in: Games, Survios, Video Games | Tagged: 20th Century Games, alien, Alien Rogue Incursion - Part One Evolved Edition, Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition before the game comes out this month

Article Summary Alien: Rogue Incursion – Evolved Edition drops its official launch trailer ahead of release.

Step into the role of Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a harrowing mission on planet Purdan.

Face unpredictable Xenomorphs and uncover a mysterious Weyland-Yutani blacksite.

Rebuilt for PC with 60 fps, 3D audio, and haptics to deliver a terrifying immersive Alien experience.

Survios and 20th Century Games have a new trailer out today for Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition, as we now have the official launch trailer for the title. This is basically one last sizzle reel to show off everything you'll encounter in this edition of the title, which shoudl scare the hell out of you as they have gone above and beyond to make this verion even scarier than before. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released on September 30, 2025, for PS5, PC, and now Xbox Series X|S as well.

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition

Set in the Alien universe, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One sees players suit up as rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to the planet Purdan (LV-354) in search of a former squadmate. After a sudden attack, Zula and her Synthetic companion, Davis 01 find themselves in Gemini Exoplanet Solutions' hauntingly desolate Castor's Cradle research facility. Equipped with iconic weapons and gear like the Pulse Rifle and Motion Tracker, players will explore the depths of the Xenomorph-infested facility in search of answers, quickly discovering the danger that lurks around every corner. Gather intel and supplies and learn about the Cradle's former inhabitants on a journey to unlock the mysteries of what went so wrong.

Sent to investigate a distress call on the remote planet Purdan, Zula uncovers a secret Weyland-Yutani blacksite overrun by deadly Xenomorphs. Stalking, hunting, and attacking at every turn, these Xenomorphs' ferocity is matched only by their unpredictability. Aided by your synth companion, Davis 01, fight and survive using your weapons, skills, and sheer determination against a deadly Xenomorph incursion in this gripping original story. Rebuilt for PC with stunning visuals, 60 fps, 3D audio, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition delivers a cinematic action experience that makes you truly feel like you're inside the world of Alien.

