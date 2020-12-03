Alien RPG Receives New Colonial Marines Operations Manual

Free League Publishing revealed a new addition to the Alien: The Roleplaying Game with the Colonial Marines Operations Manual. Working with 20th Century Studios, this is a brand new illustrated hardback expansion book that will provide you everything you need to run a full open-world campaign using the Colonial Marines. Now you too can scream "Game Over, man! Game Over!" as you and your fellow soldiers go into places you wish you hadn't in search of Xenomorphs and Facehuggers. We got the details for you below as this expansion book will run you $40. You can pre-order it at the link above as it will be released sometime in March 2021.

You joined the Corps because you wanted to see the stars. You believe in duty and honor. You have made friends for life here—and watched plenty of them get cut down by shrapnel. No one pays you to ask why, just to follow orders. Protect and serve the citizens and colonies of the Outer Rim colonies—no matter what the cost. Now, lock and load your pulse rifle, marine. You have a job to do. Armor piercing rounds sizzle through your defenses. Acrid smoke chokes you. Chemical attacks melt your armor, while bioweapons turn your insides out. It's a living hell—but none of that's as bad as the flashes of gnashing metal teeth that terrorize you every time you try to close your eyes. Welcome to war on the razor edge of space, marine. History & Organization – the inside story of the illustrious Colonial Marine Corps.

Creating Marines – expanded character creation rules for grunts of all kinds.

Weapons & Vehicles – an extensive chapter with new gear, gloriously illustrated.

The Frontier War – the framework and backstory for a Colonial Marines campaign.

Factions on the Frontier – the powers that be and their dark agendas.

Marine Missions – five thrilling missions for your Marines, playable in any order.

The Endgame – the showdown against a deadly enemy, finally revealed.