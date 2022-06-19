Aliens: Fireteam Elite To Receive New Pathogen Story This August

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games announced this week that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be getting new content at the end of August. The move is part of an overall upgrade to the game that will improve a number of things and add more content. Starting with an update this July which will be adding crossplay to all versions of the game that will help them form elite squads across all platforms around the globe. Then, on August 30th, the team will release the new Pathogen expansion, which we have more info about below. What's more, there's another free update for all owners which will add a new Hardcore mode on the same date as Pathogen. In this new mode, you and your fellow marines will be faced with an extreme survival challenge that will basically put you at odds with everything the game can throw at you. Enjoy the latest trailer for all the content below.

Something sinister has evolved in the wilds of planet LV-895 and not even Xenomorphs are safe from its ravages. The crew of the Endeavor must venture into uncharted lands and face terrifying new enemies if they hope to discover the source of this mysterious new threat. This expansion adds a new campaign to Aliens: Fireteam Elite which features three exclusive story missions where players will attempt to survive against never-before-seen enemies with an armory of new tools and cosmetics. The Pathogen Expansion features the following content: 3 New Missions as a part of the Pathogen campaign

8 New Weapons, 2 for each weapon type

1 New Perk for each Class Kit that modifies the player's main ability

26 New Weapon Attachments that modify stats and grant special traits

2 New Outfits (for all 7 Class Kits) and 6 Head Accessories for Marine customization

21 New Weapon Colors and 9 Decals for gun customization

10 New Emotes for interacting within Fireteams