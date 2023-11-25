Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aloft, Astrolabe Interactive

Aloft Releases New Teaser Trailer Revealing The Game's World

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Aloft, as Astrolabe Interactive show off more of the world you'll experience.

Article Summary Astrolabe Interactive drops a new trailer for sandbox survival game Aloft, launching in 2024.

Explore and survive on floating islands within a vast world with dynamic weather and mysteries.

Customize your island's sails and navigate using wind currents to discover new resources.

Combat fungi corruption, automate with windmills, glide freely and cultivate a thriving ecosystem.

Indie game developer and publisher Astrolabe Interactive revealed a new trailer for their upcoming game Aloft, which is aimed for a 2024 release. The trailer provides players with a better understanding of this sandbox survival title, as you will work to keep your home thriving on floating islands while being hit by hurricanes and other challenges high above the land, seeking a place to call your floating home a place above it all. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Aloft is a sandbox survival game where you must survive on islands floating around an eternal hurricane at the center of the map. Build your base and sail the winds to discover new islands and find new resources, technologies, and equipment upgrades, while fighting back fungi corruption. Learn more about your origins as you uncover secrets from the ruins of a civilization long gone, and find the answers to their demise by reaching the highest altitudes and braving the challenges of the hurricane. You have ultimate freedom when the time comes to craft and build sails for your island. The height and width of masts can be adjusted, the sails, rotated and expanded, and custom sails allow you to move anchor points around and inflate/deflate the cloth, letting you craft any decoration your mind can imagine. The sails you craft are then used to navigate your island around the map, navigating the wind currents and jet streams to move faster."

"Craft buildings to protect you from the harsh wind, or that let the wind pass through, build bridges and zip lines to move quickly across your archipelago of floating islands, farm crops and raise animals by gathering water from passing clouds, erect windmills that will automate your machines, and gaze at the beautiful scenery. Jump off and fly freely using your glider, dancing with birds and clouds alike. Some islands are corrupted by a dangerous force of nature in the form of a fungi infection. Dangerous and colorful mushrooms grow on top of the contaminated flora, and animals are victim to the corruption. Learn how to develop treatments for the various forms of the fungi, and cleanse the corruption from the islands. By healing and freeing the ecosystem, get access to new animal companions, livestock, crops, and resources."

