Alolan Geodude Stars In Pokémon GO May 2022 Community Day
It's official. Niantic has announced the next Pokémon GO Community Day: Alolan Geodude. This May Community Day will feature this region variant of Geodude and introduce a new Fast Attack for Alolan Golem.
Here are the full details of Alolan Geodude Community Day in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Saturday, May 21st, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time.
- Community Day Pokémon: Alolan Geodude. There will not be a Kanto Geodude feature as with March's Sandshrew Community Day which included both. I'm a little surprised we're seeing no Kanto Geodude presence after Alolan Sandshrew set the precedent here.
- Community Day Attack: Evolving Alolan Geodude all the way up (or, of course, evolving Alolan Graveler) during the event or during the two-hour window afterward will result in an Alolan Golem suited with the Fast Attack Rollout.
- Community Day bonuses:
- Triple Catch Stardust
- Double Catch Candy
- Double the chance to get Geodude Candy XL from catches
- One extra Special Trade during event or up to two hours afterward with a limit of two Special Trades during the day.
- Half Stardust is required for trades made during event or up to two hours afterward Community Day ends.
- GO Snapshot photobomb will be active
- Event-themed stickers
- Group Bonuses: If a certain unspecified number of Pokémon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, the Triple Catch Stardust bonus will increase to Quadruple Catch Stardust for Trainers near the Lured PokéStop for half an hour.
- In the Pokémon GO shop:
- Ticked Research: The Community Day Special Research questline will be called A Rocky Road. It will be available in the Pokémon GO shop for $1 USD.
- Buy it for a buddy: For the first time ever, Trainers will be able to gift a ticket for this paid Special Research to a friend.
- Community Day Box: 975 PokéCoins will get you one Super Incubator, one Lucky Egg, one Elite Fast TM, and one Star Piece.
