Alolan Raichu Is September 2020's Pokémon GO Research Breakthrough

Niantic has announced the September 2020 Research Breakthrough amid widespread complaints from Pokémon GO trainers that these Breakthroughs used to lead to encounters with Legendary Pokémon. However, it seems that players are finally, generally, satisfied with the monthly Breakthrough choice which, for September, with be Alolan Raichu.

Alolan Raichu is a variant of the regular Raichu that adds a dual-typing of Psychic to its standard Electric-typing. Alolan Raichu is not only terrific in GO Battle League, it's also one of the best Shinies in Pokémon GO. This pancake-loving variant of Raichu (hey, it's what it's Pokédex says!) looks like a chocolate pastry itself when caught in its Shiny form. Previously a raid-only Pokémon, trainers will be pleased to encounter this sweet little surfer through their Research Breakthroughs all through September.

In addition to the announcement of Alolan Raichu as the Research Breakthrough, Niantic has announced:

GO Battle Night: Taking place Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, trainers will be able to complete twenty sets of battles, which will all reward twice the usual Stardust. Might this be the same event as the leaked GO Battle Pidgey Day?

Victini Research: First uncovered by trainers at GO Fest 2020, this Mythical Psychic/Fire-type Pokémon will be made available to trainers with a Special Research line debuting at the end of September. Players who already caught their Victini at GO Fest will be able to play for more Victini candy.

First uncovered by trainers at GO Fest 2020, this Mythical Psychic/Fire-type Pokémon will be made available to trainers with a Special Research line debuting at the end of September. Players who already caught their Victini at GO Fest will be able to play for more Victini candy. Jessie and James: The Team GO Rocket duo is set to leave Pokémon GO after September 30th, so now is the time to attempt to catch Shiny Shadow Ekans and Shiny Shadow Koffing. Jessie and James cannot be found in-game, though. Trainers must wait for the Meowth Balloon to drift onto their screen. There is word that a Team GO Rocket event focusing on battling with Mega Evolved Pokémon will take place in September, so fingers crossed that there will be increased balloons.

Alolan Raichu will depart from the Research Breakthrough box on Thursday, October 1st at 1PM Pacific.