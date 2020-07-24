Magikarp Community Day, GO Battle Day: Pidgey Leaked In Pokémon GO

There has never been a busier week for Pokémon GO news. With GO Fest 2020 details still rolling out as Niantic ramps up for the event tomorrow, information about the Ultra Unlock events that will see Raquaza returns to raids along with Genesect and Deoxys is also preparing players for an August filled with hype. Now, on top of al of this, two new Pokémon GO events were found in the code of the game's latest update, which has since been leaked by Silph Road dataminers… Magikarp Community Day and GO Battle Day: Pidgey.

Magikarp Community Day

We previously reported on a datamined leak that showed Niantic's early plans to continue hosting votes to determine future Community Days. The possible votes included the fan-favorite choice of Porygon, along with Caterpie, Grimer, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Exeggcute, Starly, and… Magikarp. Our prediction was that Magikarp would take second place in the potential voting system if Mega Evolution was introduced before the day… and it appears that Niantic has taken away the vote in favor of flopping the fish on our digital decks. Information for Magikarp Community Day was found in the code, confirming that taking Pokémon GO players fishing is indeed Niantic's plan

Here is the text of the datamined code:

RESOURCE ID: community_day_magikarp_event_name

TEXT: Community Day: Magikarp RESOURCE ID: photobomb_five_magikarp

TEXT: 5 Photobombs from Magikarp in GO Snapshot RESOURCE ID: spawn_magikarp

TEXT: More Magikarp are appearing in the wild RESOURCE ID: ticket_magikarp

TEXT: Ticket for Special Research story available in the Shop: Making a Splash

The success of a Magikarp Community Day, considering it was the first Shiny released in game and is a very common spawn that has been featured in many events, hinges entirely on the release of Mega Evolution. With it, this day could be one of the most hyped in the game's history. Without it? Definite flop.

GO Battle Day: Pidgey

In what seems to be a repeat of spring's GO Battle Day: Marril, which saw that Water/Fairy-type Pokémon obtainable at much higher rates with a drastically increased chance at a shiny through battles in GO Battle League. With plans to introduce a Flying-type Cup, this Pidgey event seems like an appropriate choice. Though Pidgey is a fairly common spawn, its golden-hued shiny is a relatively rare find, which may entice Pokémon GO trainers to play this event.

The leaked code reads:

RESOURCE ID: battle_day_pidgey

TEXT: GO Battle Day: Pidgey RESOURCE ID: battle_day

TEXT: GO Battle Day RESOURCE ID: battle_night

TEXT: GO Battle Night

Magikarp Community Day and a Pidgey event may not sound exciting to all players, but those who haven't gotten their Red Gyarados yet may finally have their chance to shine. Bleeding Cool will report as official details come out on these upcoming events. Now, let's just hope that Niantic sticks to their guns and keeps this same energy for Porygon. We all want that pastel Shiny Porygon!