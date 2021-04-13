Aloy From Horizon Zero Dawn Jumps Into Fortnite

Score another crossover for Epic Games as Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will be diving into Fortnite as its latest character. Starting on April 15th, several items from the game will be added to the shop along with the Aloy Outfit. She comes equipped with her Blaze Canister Back Bling, Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, the Heart-rizon Emote, and a special Loading Screen (which is only available as part of the bundle). For PS5 players, if you own the Aloy Outfit and play Fortnite on the PS5, you can unlock the exclusive Ice Hunter Aloy Style. The team also added a special Aloy Cup, a team-up event with Lara Croft, and some new tires for you to get around the map with. We got more info on it all for you here.

Fortnite Aloy Cup The Aloy Cup rewards precision and mastery fitting of its namesake when utilizing the Bow. Compete against other PS4 or PS5 players to be the last one standing in each game, but eliminating opponents using a bow will earn additional points. The full breakdown for scoring is as follows: How To Compete Grab a friend and compete this Wednesday, April 14 in the Aloy Cup available only on PlayStation consoles. Regional start times for the Cup can be found in-game under the Compete Tab. Your Epic Account level must be level 30 and have Two-Factor Authentication enabled to participate. For more information on participating, read the Aloy Cup Official Rules. Aloy & Laura Limited Time Mode Get ready for two gaming icons to unite! Find your Duos partner and compete in the new Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode. Based around Duos, players will automatically be outfitted as either Aloy or Lara Croft in a loot-locked battle with only the craftable Bow (Aloy) and Dual Pistols (Lara) at your disposal. Keep an eye out for wildlife, master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons and earn the ultimate Primal Victory Royale.

