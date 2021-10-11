Altered Forme Giratina Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Oct 2021

Altered Forme Giratina is on its way in as Douse Drive Genesect is on its way out of Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. This is the first of two Halloween 2021 raid bosses, with Darkrai being the second who will take over later in the month. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Altered Forme Giratina's 100% IVs.

Top Altered Forme Giratina Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Giratina counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Gardeoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Altered Forme Giratina with efficiency.

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball))

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Altered Forme Giratina can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Giratina. Altered Forme has a more predictable move pattern on the catch screen and is thus a bit smoother of a catching experience than Origin Forme.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Altered Forme Giratina will have a CP of 1931 in normal weather conditions and 2414 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!