Always In Mind Will Release New Steam Next Fest Demo

Inevitable Studios will make a free demo of Always in Mind available to the public as part of the next Steam Next Fest in February.

Play a narrative-based action platformer and escape a coma by unlocking unique powers.

Experience Teddy's compelling story through Proxy's AI and his mother's lessons.

Debut game by Inevitable Studios combines intuitive gameplay with emotional depth.

Indie game developer and publisher Inevitable Studios confirmed they will have a free demo for Always In Mind available during Steam Next Fest. Players will have a chance to try out a limited version of the narrative-based action platformer in which you will have to try to escape your own mind with special powers and abilities you learn along the way. The demo will be available from February 5-12 as you get to experience a new intuitive form of gameplay. You can read more about it here and check out the trailer to see what you're in for.

Always In Mind

When a freak accident lands 12-year-old Teddy in the hospital, a long-dormant AI implant known as "Proxy" becomes Teddy's only hope of waking from his coma. Aware of his predicament thanks to Proxy's access to networked surveillance cameras, Teddy must self-realize in order to reach consciousness. But that journey through his mind is going to take some serious introspection–and help from a very unexpected place: the advice and stories of the mother he never knew. Teddy's mother's stories are brought to life through Proxy's interactive simulations, introducing new abilities that prove essential to exploring the full expanse of Teddy's mind. Ultimately, Teddy will learn the power of connection, the importance of family, and the mind's role in his rite of passage to becoming a responsible and empathetic young man.

Always In Mind is our debut game and the product of our ambition to craft authentic, positive, and unique experiences that we feel the industry – and the world – need right now," said Cord Smith, founder and game director at Inevitable Studios. "By blending powerful narrative themes with intuitive controls and deep action-oriented gameplay, we invite gamers of all skill levels to experience the mind-bending, heart-warming moments we hope they'll discuss and cherish for years to come.

