V & VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 5

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. We have cataloged the Shiny Vault in a sprawling 34-part series and now, finally, we close the Vault and move to the Pokémon V and VMAX cards of the standard numbered set.

Alcremie V: This is only one Full Art Pokémon card in the whole of Shining Fates' standard, non-Shiny Vault set… and it goes to Alcremie. This, as well as the next cards, both feel like they were somehow kicked out of the Champion's Path party and made it in here. Why they're in here and not that set with the other Alcremie cards, I do not know. I'm not complaining, though. This Alcremie card looks about as much like a dessert as a piece of cardboard can, and I'm here for it.

This is only one Full Art Pokémon card in the whole of Shining Fates' standard, non-Shiny Vault set… and it goes to Alcremie. This, as well as the next cards, both feel like they were somehow kicked out of the Champion's Path party and made it in here. Why they're in here and not that set with the other Alcremie cards, I do not know. I'm not complaining, though. This Alcremie card looks about as much like a dessert as a piece of cardboard can, and I'm here for it. Alcremie VMAX: Finally, we get one single Rainbow Rare card in Shining Fates, and it's Alcremie VMAX. It douses the artwork from Champion's Path Alcremie VMAX — probably the best VMAX in that set — in a sparkling rainbow color palette. It's one of the better-designed Rainbow Rares of the Sword & Shield era, but I have noticed after pulling a few of these that the texture on this card is far less prominent than Rainbow Rares from other sets. Hopefully, they keep the texture the way it has been, because it adds quite a lot to these Rainbow Rares which can, without that added texture, appear somewhat samey.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues with the V and VMAX cards of the standard set.