Amazon Games Announces June Update Plans For Lost Ark

Every month, Amazon Games has a massive new update for Lost Ark, and they revealed now info today on what June will be getting.

Amazon Games posted a brand new blog this week, revealing their plans for the next update to Lost Ark happening this month. The big news for this is that players will be venturing off to Elgacia, the land of Lazeniths, as you explore their city of light they call Ereonnor. As well as the blessed Hestera Garden and the sacred Mount Phylantos, all of which contain the secrets of the Lazeniths for you to uncover. Bu you'll need Item Level 1460 to even think about going there. The game is also adding a new four-player dungeons with the Kayangel Abyssal Dungeon, with four gates to save player progress. We got more about the new land below as you can read the entire blog on the game's website.

ELGACIA ARRIVES NEXT WEEK IN LOST ARK

The Demon invasion beginning in South Vern and the Legion Commanders' powers are growing with the Chaos Gates all over world. With Kazeros' resurrection nigh due to the Dimensional Rift, it's time for gates of Elgacia to open. Kadan and Nineveh will lead you to Elgacia, the land of Lazeniths. What will happen in the final paradise built by Regulus? Explore Ereonnor, the city of light built in reverence to the Gods, the blessed Hestera Garden, and the sacred Mount Phylantos in the continent of Elgacia as you uncover the secrets of the Lazeniths. The continent of Elgacia arrives in the June Update next week, on June 14. Venturing to Elgacia will require Item Level 1460. The storyline isn't the only epic experience in Elgacia. Kayangel, Light's Sanctuary also arrives— a 4-player Abyssal Dungeon that can be accessed after completing the Elgacia story. The Kayangel Abyssal Dungeon has two difficulties; Normal and Hard, and has 4 gates to save your progress.

Normal Mode will require Item Level 1540+

Hard Mode will require Item Level 1580+

The harder the difficulty, the more impressive the rewards will be, one of which enables the ability to upgrade Ancient Legion Raid gear set bonuses to level 3, and another that upgrades Relic Ability Stones to Ancient! We wanted to ensure players were aware of Elgacia and the Kayangel' Abyssal Dungeon's Item Level requirements ahead of next week's update. Elgacia isn't all we have planned for the June Update— the final 25 floors of Fortunespire releases along with quality of life updates, new player improvements, and new cosmetics. Stay tuned to PlayLostArk.com and our social media channels for the full list of updates in next week's Release Notes. Until then, we'll see you in Arkesia.

