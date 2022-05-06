Amazon Games Reveals More Info For Lost Ark's May Update

Amazon Games has a new update on the way for Lost Ark this month, which will bring in a ton of content to keep you busy and some fun additions. The big theme of the month seems to revolve around destruction as they will bring about a new punishing Legion Raid, a new Guardian Raid, a new advanced class in the Destroyer, several guild activities to run off and do, new chaotic quests centered around Vern, and more. We have a couple of snippets of what's to come below, but you can read more about the update here and here, as we wait for them to give us an official launch date for it all.

Legion Raid – Valtan (Normal & Hard Modes)

Valtan will introduce the first Legion Raid into the western version of Lost Ark. Legion Raids are difficult team-based activities that require teamwork to understand and execute the strategy necessary to counter each Legion Commander's unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics. As Legion Raids are challenging and take time, there are gates (or checkpoints) that will save player's progress as they advance through the Raid. Valtan is an eight-player Legion raid, has 2 gates, and introduces a swathe of new mechanics. Players will need to be item level 1415 to attempt normal difficulty, and 1445 for hard. The Valtan Legion Raid will also introduce a new rarity for gear – "Relic". Relic gear can be crafted from materials earned in the raid. It provides more impactful armor and weapon bonuses, alongside bigger stat bonuses and more engraving nodes on accessories.

Lost Ark – Destroyer Adavance Class

We've talked about the cataclysmic impact that Warriors have on the battlefield, but nothing embodies this better than the hammer-wielding Destroyer. Armed with a variety of skills centered around charging into the heart of the fray, their hammer attacks are so catastrophically crushing that Destroyers can bend gravity to their will— slowing, launching, pushing and pulling enemies— whatever it takes to utterly, beyond a shadow of a doubt, destroy them. Dealing massive stagger damage, the Destroyer is a welcome addition to any party attempting to vanquish powerful foes. The Destroyer will join the Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer as the fourth Warrior Advanced Class.