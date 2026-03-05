Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ambrosia Sky, Soft Rains

Ambrosia Sky Announces Act Two Will Arrive Later This Year

After having released the first act for Ambrosia Sky a few months ago, the devs confirmed that the second act arrives in late 2026

Article Summary Ambrosia Sky Act Two launches in late 2026, bringing a story conclusion and expanded gameplay.

Players join Dalia to unravel The Cluster’s mysteries and resolve Act One’s cliffhanger ending.

Expect new locations, exo-fungus species, mission content, and upgraded progression systems.

Gameplay combines first-person shooting, meditative cleaning, upgrades, and zero-gravity traversal.

Indie game developer and publisher Soft Rains confirmed that the second act of Ambrosia Sky will release in late 2026. The team released the first act of the game back in November 2025, giving players a good chunk to play through that ends on a cliffhanger (which we won't spoil). Now we know that the second half will at least come out sometime before the end of the year. We have mroe details of what to expect from the devs below.

Act Two

Act Two completes Dalia's search for answers behind the crisis engulfing The Cluster and her race to find Maeve. Players can expect resolution to the questions raised in Act One, along with new mission locations, new exo-fungus to harvest and contend with, and an updated progression system featuring new upgrades. Initially outlined as a three-act arc, the story will conclude with Act Two, allowing Soft Rains to concentrate its full development efforts on delivering a cohesive, polished, and cathartic ending to Dalia's search for home.

Ambrosia Sky

Blending "clean-'em-up" shooting mechanics and inventive traversal, Ambrosia Sky thrusts you into a mind-bending world of death, decay, and what comes after. Armed with nothing but an anti-fungal sprayer and grappling hook, you must survive varieties of unpredictable, alien fungi, harvesting them for new upgrades to explore deeper into a cluster of vast asteroid settlements steeped with mysteries. Players assume the role of Dalia, a field scientist belonging to an enigmatic order in pursuit of human immortality. Dispatched to the decimated colony on Saturn's outer rings that was once her home, those she once knew are now dead, missing, or maybe even complicit. Dalia must find out the truth — and lay the dead to rest.

Cleanse the Contamination: Ambrosia Sky's unique gameplay blends FPS action with meditative cleaning. Cleanse alien fungus with your chemical sprayer, harvest its fruit, and upgrade your gear to survive the spreading crisis.

