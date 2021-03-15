AMC & FunPlus Partner For The Walking Dead in State Of Survival

AMC and FunPlus announced this morning that they have partnered up to bring The Walking Dead over to State Of Survival. With the latest season currently in full swing on the network, the two companies decided it would be fun to bring over some of the characters from the show over to the free-to-play mobile title. Starting on April 15th and running through October 2021, you'll be able to interact with and play as a fan-favorite The Walking Dead character, as you will be fighting for survival against the undead onslaught. Neither company revealed who the character was, but let's be honest with each other here… Who the hell else is it really going to be if it's not Daryl Dixon? Unless they decide to swerve people at the last minute, it's almost a given since he's on every other partnered deal they've ever done in gaming. Here's a couple of quotes from both companies on the deal as we wait for them to show us its Daryl.

"We're thrilled to partner with AMC and The Walking Dead to bring our two worlds together," says Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus. "Since launching State Of Survival in August 2019, it has been our dream to allow players the opportunity to experience The Walking Dead in our game, and we're excited to be able to deliver that to them." "State of Survival and AMC's The Walking Dead present different takes on the zombie apocalypse, but they also share a lot of common themes so bringing them together was very natural," says Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC. "What we've created allows the best elements of both universes to shine, and we're excited for the millions of fans and players around the world to experience it."