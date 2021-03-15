AMC & FunPlus Partner For The Walking Dead in State Of Survival

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

AMC and FunPlus announced this morning that they have partnered up to bring The Walking Dead over to State Of Survival. With the latest season currently in full swing on the network, the two companies decided it would be fun to bring over some of the characters from the show over to the free-to-play mobile title. Starting on April 15th and running through October 2021, you'll be able to interact with and play as a fan-favorite The Walking Dead character, as you will be fighting for survival against the undead onslaught. Neither company revealed who the character was, but let's be honest with each other here… Who the hell else is it really going to be if it's not Daryl Dixon? Unless they decide to swerve people at the last minute, it's almost a given since he's on every other partnered deal they've ever done in gaming. Here's a couple of quotes from both companies on the deal as we wait for them to show us its Daryl.

Great, now we gotta worry about how these characters will act while killing zombies. Courtesy of FunPlus.
Great, now we gotta worry about how these characters will act while killing zombies. Courtesy of FunPlus.

"We're thrilled to partner with AMC and The Walking Dead to bring our two worlds together," says Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus. "Since launching State Of Survival in August 2019, it has been our dream to allow players the opportunity to experience The Walking Dead in our game, and we're excited to be able to deliver that to them."

"State of Survival and AMC's The Walking Dead present different takes on the zombie apocalypse, but they also share a lot of common themes so bringing them together was very natural," says Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC. "What we've created allows the best elements of both universes to shine, and we're excited for the millions of fans and players around the world to experience it."

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  