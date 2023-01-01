Amnesia: The Bunker Receives New Creepy Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Frictional Games has released a new trailer for Amnesia: The Bunker designed to creep you out in new ways. The trailer is absolutely short as short can be as it doesn't even go past 25 seconds, but the entire point of the trailer is the atmosphere and the feeling they are trying to encapsulate without giving too much away. We got the trailer for you down at the bottom in all of its short glory, as we're going to be getting the game at some point in March 2023.

"Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it's up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience. Immerse yourself in the multiple ways of tackling survival. In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way. With randomization and unpredictable behavior, no play-through is the same."

"Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences. Solve things your own way in a semi-open world. You must explore and experiment to make your way out. Figure out what's going on down here – what has happened to the other soldiers? Where have all the officers gone? What diabolical nightmare lurks underneath this hellscape? Unravel the mysteries of the Bunker and get to know the nooks and crannies of this cruel sandbox to up your odds of survival."