Among Ashes Will Release A Free Demo Next Week

Rat Cliff Games confirmed that they will release a free demo for their upcoming horror game Among Ashes, giving you 30 minutes of gameplay.

Uncover the eerie Stoker Manor in Night Call, a game within the game Among Ashes.

Among Ashes offers a metafictional horror adventure, blurring reality with gameplay.

Experience innovative mechanics and puzzles harkening back to early 2000s horror games.

Indie game developer and publisher Rat Cliff Games has revealed a free demo will be released for Among Ashes, as it arrives next week. According to the team, this new demo will offer players a 30-minute taste of the game's opening sequence, where players will download the enigmatic Night Call game from an "unsettling" message board post. Here, you will be tasked with exploring the atmospheric halls of Stoker Manor, which are sprawling and expansive, with tons of places you can go as you run into the various horrors that lie within. We have more info about the game for you below, as the demo will be released on April 15, 2024.

Among Ashes

Among Ashes is a metafictional horror title about a haunted video game and the disturbing story behind its creation. It's a stormy night in the early 2000s and your friend has sent you a link to a horror game that he found online, Night Call. As you play, strange things start happening in your apartment. Something is terribly wrong with the game. The game features an innovative framing device in which players will experience a full retro-inspired first-person survival horror game within another first-person horror game, in addition to a host of unique presentational touches, mechanics, and puzzles that transport players back to the start of the millennium.

Immerse yourself in the unique experience of playing a first-person horror game inside another first-person horror game. In the retro-styled Night Call, you will explore an old manor, solve puzzles, and fight off the terrifying monsters that have infested its labyrinthian halls. In the real world, however, you'll be haunted by the dark entities that have latched on to this strange game as you try to unravel the mystery behind Night Call and its enigmatic creator.

