Among Us Will Be Coming To Tinkertown In New Crossover Event

Headup Games and Thunderful have partnered up with Innersloth to bring Among Us to Tinkertown in a brand-new crossover event. While the announcement is cool, sadly, that's all it is. No one from any side of this detailed what exactly oule be happening, beyond the idea that we'll be seeing survivors and imposters roaming throughout the sandbox world. They didn't even give a proper release date as to when we'd be seeing the characters arrive, so basically, this is one giant teaser with little payoff. We'll see if they finally give any details in the weeks to come, which the news will eventually drop in their Discord, but we're guessing this will end up being a holiday thing to tease getting people to buy both games during the holidays.

"Come to Tinkertown – A refreshing new Multiplayer Sandbox Experience! Grab your shovel, pickaxe, and sword and enter the realms of Tinkertown. A magical place awaits, filled with loot, danger, and creativity. Build your own village – from small shacks to impressive castles and townships. Collect resources as you explore this procedurally generated world either by yourself or with friends! Be vigilant at all times! Beasts and other creatures roam the surface, defending their territory against anyone who dares to enter it. And only courageous explorers will delve down into the depths of the sinister dungeons, scattered around the world, and challenge the rulers of these lairs. Epic loot awaits those who manage to conquer the underworld!

Explore beautiful landscapes such as mystical forests, great deserts, icy tundras, and more.

Craft new equipment and shape your character the way you want with different weapons and armor. You determine the way you want to play!

Gather and mine resources and discover new recipes to craft hundreds of different items. From equipment to elements for building and decoration. You can find everything to turn your adventurer base into a perfect, cozy, home.

Build your own little realm – by yourself, or online with your friends.

Go Fishing, grow your crops, and cook food to buff yourself.

Descend into ancient dungeons and battle the bosses inside these domains of dread for their treasures."