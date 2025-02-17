Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Angry Video Game Nerd, MAGFest, Retroware, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

Angry Video Game Nerd Shows MAGFest Booth For New Game

Check out the latest video from the Angry Video Game Nerd, showing off the special booth at MAGFest to promote his next video game

The Angry Video Game Nerd dropped a new video this week showing off the special booth they made for MAGFest to show off the new -Bit title on the way. Working with Retroware and Mega Cat Studios, the team created a booth to look like the AVGN set, complete with a futon and everything you see behind the character in most of his videos. All of this was done to promote The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit, which will be coming out later this year. Enjoy the video while we wait for a release date.

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

The ultimate nerd rage is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit – an all-new action platformer set in the AVGN universe! As The Nerd, blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more! Heavily inspired by classic side-scrollers like Mega Man, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit challenges players to battle through frantic platforming levels and defeat classic AVGN enemies to save gaming from a corrupted monstrosity.

The 8-Bity Experience: Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a CARTRIDGE VERSION available for actual retro hardware!

Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a CARTRIDGE VERSION available for actual retro hardware! The AVGN Universe in 8-Bit Form: Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room!

Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room! Familiar Faces, New Fights: As The Nerd heads into the pixel-ridden fight, he must face off against familiar faces from his past! Waiting at the end of every level, bosses from the AVGN universe hope to destroy The Nerd!

