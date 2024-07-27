Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angst: A Tale Of Survival, CherryPick Games

Angst: A Tale Of Survival Announced For Q1 2025 Release

The new atmospheric wilderness survival game called Angst: A Tale Of Survival has been announced for release in early 2025

Article Summary CherryPick Games announces new survival game, Angst: A Tale of Survival, set for Q1 2025 release.

Survive a mysterious, snowy wilderness with crafting, hunting, and avoiding hostile wildlife.

Explore an open world with hidden treasures, complex puzzles, and a rogue-lite progression system.

Experience a quest-driven story with entities that react to your decisions in the enigmatic Hopeward Hollow.

Indie game developer and publisher CherryPick Games announced their latest game on the way this week with the reveal of Angst: A Tale of Survival. This is a new survival game in which you play a man trying to survive the winter in a dense mountainous region that has a mystery to it. Dark forces lay about as you stave off the beasts, the cold, and the hunger of something lurking in the shadows. The game has a release window of Q1 2025 for now, as we have the announcement trailer for you here.

Angst: A Tale of Survival

Angst: A Tale of Survival is an atmospheric wilderness survival game that takes you on a journey through a limbo-like world where nothing is as it seems. As you venture deeper into the snowy wilderness, you'll encounter an array of biomes with unique characteristics and find new quests that unravel the secrets of this world's mysterious past. To survive in this frozen realm, you must craft tools and weapons, hunt, fish, and upgrade your skills and gear. Angst: A Tale of Survival's rogue-lite progression system complements its slow-paced survival gameplay, where resource and character management, coupled with environmental exploration, takes precedence over traditional combat and skill-based gameplay.

Survive : Stay alive by effectively managing your daily and nightly survival needs. Craft, hunt, fish, set traps, and search for life-saving food and equipment. Avoid hostile wildlife and harsh temperatures, and take care of your gear. Wolves, bears, and other animals, as well as mysterious entities, compete with you for survival.

: Stay alive by effectively managing your daily and nightly survival needs. Craft, hunt, fish, set traps, and search for life-saving food and equipment. Avoid hostile wildlife and harsh temperatures, and take care of your gear. Wolves, bears, and other animals, as well as mysterious entities, compete with you for survival. Open World : Explore a vast, handcrafted open world. Conquer the land piece by piece. Discover hidden treasures and solve puzzles from a distant past. Find means to survive in this challenging environment.

Explore a vast, handcrafted open world. Conquer the land piece by piece. Discover hidden treasures and solve puzzles from a distant past. Find means to survive in this challenging environment. Roguelite Progression : The rogue-lite mastery progression system complements the slow-paced wilderness survival gameplay. Upgrade your character with new skills and crafts by extending your survival streaks. Unlock new abilities and crafts in a non-linear fashion, allowing you to tailor your hero builds to your play style.

The rogue-lite mastery progression system complements the slow-paced wilderness survival gameplay. Upgrade your character with new skills and crafts by extending your survival streaks. Unlock new abilities and crafts in a non-linear fashion, allowing you to tailor your hero builds to your play style. Quest-Driven Story: Step into the role of a nameless survivor and forge your path in the gripping tale of Angst. Encounter mysterious entities that subtly react to your actions and decisions. Some guide you through The Hopeward Hollow, while others attempt to shorten your stay. Survive not only to endure but to understand the symbolism of the world around you. How will your story end?

