Aniimo Releases New Trailer During Tokyo Game Show 2025

During Tokyo Game Show 2025, FunPlus dropped a new trailer for Aniimo, revealing more of the creature that inhabit their fictional world

During the Xbox Showcase for Tokyo Game Show 2025, FunPlus revealed a new trailer for their upcoming game Aniimo. The trailer does a fantastic job of showing off more of the creatures that inhabit this world, and the different kinds of things they do. Along with a very heavy-handed reminder that you can pre-register for the game. Enjoy the trailer above!

Aniimo

Aniimo is a ground-breaking open-world ARPG where players are invited to join in the exploration of a living and dynamic world, and meet the magical Aniimo that inhabit it. Instead of waiting for someone else to create their dream game, the Aniimo team did it themselves. Travel across a beautiful new world, meeting, learning about, and capturing the Aniimo that inhabit it. Battle Aniimo in real-time, or use the Twining system to become an Aniimo, and experience the game in a whole new way.

Creatures that inhabit the world of Idyll and can accompany players on their journeys as Pathfinders. As players encounter Aniimo throughout the world, they will discover that Aniimo behave differently when faced with new environments and weather; can be peaceful, provocative, or protective; live in groups or roam by themselves; and other distinguishing factors and behaviors. A number of Aniimo took the stage in today's fresh look at the game to give players an idea of the type of interactions these colorful creatures may have with their environment, as well as with other Aniimo:

Stellarys – An evolution of Celestis that can only occur on rainy days, Stellarys uses water to defend and attack and travels alone across Idyll, in stark contrast to Celestis. Because a Celestis that is already owned by a Pathfinder will no longer evolve into Stellarys when in rainy weather, players who want to add a Stellarys to their roster must find and capture one in the wild.

Helgon and Helmut – Helgons can exploit Helmuts' weaknesses in the wild, provoking them to evolve in one of two ways. Most often, Helmut will evolve into Rookguard, which gives them the ability to transform into a metal sphere, thus protecting themselves from Helgon. However, in some rare cases, the bravest Helmuts may instead evolve into Pawney, allowing them to challenge Infregon, the Helgon's family boss.

