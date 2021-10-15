Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Getting Updated On November 5th

Nintendo held a new special Direct video this morning featuring Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the game is getting a massive update. First off, this will come in two different packages, one being a free update and the other being a bonus DLC pack you'll have to pay for. Aside from quality of life updates, the free one will be giving you new locations, businesses, things to dig up, DIY cooking, and a boat ride! The DLC, which will run you $25, adds a TON of design materials so you can shape everything about the island and your home beyond the norm and make it look way cooler than just a home full of boxed rooms or filled with random items. We have the details and a video from today's presentation below for you to get all the info you need as they will both be released on November 5th.

November 5th Free Update

Brewster Will Open a Café : Something new is coming to a corner of the museum. The quiet proprietor Brewster will open the Roost after you fulfill a certain favor for museum director Blathers. The Roost is a new location to take a relaxing break in and enjoy some hand-selected coffee. You may run into some island residents here, too. If you use the amiibo phone inside the café, you can invite other characters to join you by using compatible amiibo cards. If you'd like, you can even invite friends to your island and bring them to the Roost to enjoy relaxing cups of joe together.

: So far, fossils could be dug up from the ground, and now you can also find gyroids. Each gyroid plays unique sounds. You can even customize them to match their surroundings when you place them! Shop at the Open Market on Harv's Island : Harv's Island is undergoing a renewal. With a little help from his friend Harriet, Harvey is inviting some shops to the island for an open market. Contribute Bells to the cause to help make it happen! Familiar visitors on your island like Redd, Saharah and Kicks will have shops here now, and Reese & Cyrus's shop will offer furniture customization that can't be done through DIY workbenches. At Katrina's shop, she'll look at your fortune of the day. Harriet can even teach you some different hairstyles!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC

Work With Lottie as a Member of the Paradise Planning Team: Clients with different dream vacation requests will visit a new resort area located in an archipelago, made up of several different islands, where the Paradise Planning team is located. You can talk to a client and find out the details of their requests for a vacation home, and then make their dreams happen!

