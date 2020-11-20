Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Gets A New Update With AR Features

Nintendo released the first update in a while for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, adding in a bunch of new features including AR content. The devs have added in AR Camera mode and the AR Cabin mode, both of which will bring your camps and campers into the real world (sorta). The AR Camera mode will let you take pictures with your favorite campers and furniture and other objects at real-world destinations. Meanwhile, the AR Cabin will have you meeting up with your campers to design a space of your choosing with furniture and amenities of your choice. Plus the ability to invite up to eight characters to join you. You can overlay the Cabin door anywhere in real life for you to then enter and explore. We have more info on it here along with a trailer.

Starting today, additional areas in your campsite in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will become available for you to place furniture and items, so there's even more room to personalize your campsite and enjoy the great outdoors. To anyone curious about joining our humble camping community for the first time, we want you to feel welcome. The weather's great this time of year, so pull up a seat next to the in-game fire and enjoy a free month of the Furniture & Fashion Plan, which is normally priced at $7.99 USD. If you're a seasoned Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp pro who's already been roasting marshmallows (and your fellow campers with lighthearted jokes) and haven't tried the Furniture & Fashion Plan yet, this special offer extends to you as well. The Furniture & Fashion Plan is great for collecting lots of clothing and furniture items. One of the perks of this plan is getting to choose and eat five fortune cookies each month out of the cookies on sale so far. Fortune cookies contain exclusive furniture and clothing. The plan also offers expanded storage for your items, among other benefits, so it's a great way to dive in and experiment with some of the fun the game has to offer.

https://youtu.be/OTr21GedotM