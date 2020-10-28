Animation Week 2020 Event Comes To Pokémon GO In November

In the midst of the spooky Halloween 2020 Event, Niantic is looking ahead to November. They have just announced the month's first Pokémon GO event, which will tie-in to the Pokémon Journeys: The Series anime. Here are all the details so trainers can prepare.

Animation Week 2020 will run from Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 8 AM until Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 10 PM local time. Local time! Finally, finally local time! The event will feature:

World Cap Pikachu: Wow. Looks like Niantic may have been capping on the exclusivity of this during its Spotlight Hour debut after all. Pokémon GO trainers will be hyped to get another shot at this super rare Pikachu, previously only released for a single hour. It will be available in its Shiny Form.

New Shiny Release?: Not this time. However, Niantic is marketing Shiny Cubone very forcefully in their announcement. The last time they did this for a Pokémon that, like Cubone, had already been released as a Shiny was with Lotad… which, for its event, saw a boosed Shiny rate. There's no confirmation that Pokémon GO will do the same for Cubone, but it will be interesting to see if this is a pattern.

Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur, Exeggcute, Cubone, Scyther, Dratini, Cyndaquil, and more.

Raids: Ivysaur, Pinsir, Snorlax, Golurk, and others. This will be a good chance for those who don't hatch many 10KM Eggs to get after a good Golurk in Pokémon GO.

Eggs: Welp, Incubators are going to be flying off the digital shelves this week. 7KM Gift Eggs will feature Pichu, Mantyke, Cubone, and… Riolu. Let's go!

The event will also include Timed Research "inspired by multiple episodes of the ongoing series Pokémon Journeys: The Series," snapshots feature the series' character Goh, and more.

In addition to this, Lugia will be the Tier Five raid boss leading into and all through this event in Pokémon GO.