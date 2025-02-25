Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: tekken

Anna Williams Joins Tekken 8 As Season Two DLC Fighter

Tekken 8 has revealed Season Two content is on the way, with Anna Williams making her return to the roster as the next DLC character

Article Summary Anna Williams returns as a Tekken 8 Season 2 DLC fighter, joining the roster in April 2025.

Anna's rivalry with sister Nina deepens; DLC reveals a compelling backstory.

Early access to Anna available March 31 for Season 2 Pass holders.

Prepare for intense battles with Anna's new weapon, "Lovely Tom."

Bandai Namco dropped new details today about Season 2 for Tekken 8, as they revealed that Anna Williams will be the first DLC character for this season. When Anna didn't join her sister Nina in the game, we had a sneaky suspicion she'd be a DLC addition, as they've broken her heart once more in the story and put her at odds with Nina again. The reveal came as part of a special Tekken 8 "Live Talk," which you can check out below, as they showed off the roadmap for this season's content. Anna will be available 72 hours ahead of launch in early access for Season 2 Character & Stage Pass and Season 2 Character Pass holders, starting on March 31, 2025, with the official release on April 3, 2025. For now, enjoy her story from the team and her trailer.

Tekken 8 – Anna Williams

Younger sister to Nina Williams, Anna Williams is breathtaking in her beauty and skills as a deadly former assassin, earning her the alias of "Scarlet Lightning." Six months ago, Anna was working as an operations strategist for G Corporation after putting her life as a professional killer behind her. It was there she met the love of her life, a G Corp executive. Soon thereafter, they were set to marry. But, on the day of her wedding, her husband-to-be was murdered by her sister Nina. To add salt to such a deep wound, Anna was also suddenly cut from her position at G Corp. Burning with a fierce hatred towards Nina; Anna put her old information network to work once more to uncover the truth behind this series of devastating events. To her surprise, she learned that her late fiancé had been colluding with a nefarious crime syndicate in secret. A true scumbag, through and through.

"Was she trying to…protect me from him…?" It turned out that Nina had exterminated a pest Anna was unaware of. Regardless of whether this had been her sister's intention, Anna couldn't help but feel somewhat grateful. The feeling didn't last long, though. Soon after, word reached Anna that Nina had taken over her old position at G Corp.

"I knew that sister of mine was a snake! At least now I can enjoy getting my sweet revenge." Fueled once again by the thirst for vengeance, Anna placed an order with genius weapon developer Dr. Nakamura to create something she could use to storm G Corp and take down Nina. What the doctor made for her was a compact weapon capable of transforming, allowing her to eliminate multiple targets at once with explosive firepower—a new friend she named "Lovely Tom." In order to work in perfect harmony with Tom, Anna completely overhauled her fighting style. "Just you wait, Nina. Lovely Tom and I will have you pleading for mercy on your knees before long."

