Annapurna Interactive Announces Flock Will Release Mid-July

Annapurna Interactive revealed one of their latest games, Flock, will finally be coming out for PC and consoles in mid-July

Developers Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, along with publisher Annapurna Interactive, have confirmed their latest game Flock will swoop in for PC and consoles in July. In case you haven't seen this beautiful game yet, this is a co-op multiplayer title in which you fly around and collect several different kinds of flying creatures to become your friends as you glide through massive landscapes. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on July 16, 2024.

Flock

Flock is a multiplayer co-op game where players take on the role of flying shepherds, each tending to their own unique herd of adorable flying creatures. The game is an ode to the joy of flight and discovery. Starting with a small herd of hover-sheep, you nurture and fly them toward fresh, untouched pastures. Along the way, you will discover the secrets of the beautiful uplands and its wild creatures. Weird flying creatures. Are they fish? Birds? Snakes? It's a real mystery. They are mostly friendly though, and with a bit of skill you can charm them to join your flock. As your flock grows and your sheep get woolier, you can use the wool you shear from them for hats, cardigans, even socks! Will you find all the creatures? Even the super rare and elusive ones? Will you keep them to yourself or share them with your friends? Will you knit the longest scarf ever seen? Will you find the fabled Golden Bewl?

