Another Major Patch To Marvel's Avengers Fixes Multiple Issues

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics released a new patch this past week giving Marvel's Avengers one of the most comprehensive updates. The 1.3.0 Patch has been released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, addressing over 1,000 bugs and issues throughout the game across multiple areas from matchmaking to graphics to combat to bugs in general. You can read the full list at the link above, as we have a snippet of the info below for the Campaign and Multiplayer issues.

Various Reassemble Campaign & Marvel's Avengers Initiative fixes, including: Fixed an issue where A-Day would not progress if the player started the campaign from the War Table after selecting Avengers Initiative first.

Fixed infinite loads when reloading the game during "The Light that Failed" and "To Stand Alone".

Resolved bad save states for an infrequent bug where players are unable to progress with the campaign due to an infinite loading screen.

Fixed an issue where a strongbox in "House Call" was sometimes not usable.

Fixed an occasional bug with the bridge in the mission "House Call" that prevented progress. This should also fix bad save states.

Fixed an issue where Pause and Character menus were blocked during "Testing… 1, 2, 3".

Fixed an issue where you would be teleported out of world when attacking the boss between fight phases in "To Stand Alone".

Fixed an issue where steps 1 and 2 of the "A Global Offensive" mission chain were not tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where combat would not progress when defeating both Assault Adaptoids at the same time in "By Force of Mind".

Fixed a hole in geometry in "Dogs of War".

Fixed an where players could fall out of bounds in "Along came a Spider"

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck inside geometry in "Rocket's Red Glare" after enabling the teleport to space.

Fixed an issue where sometimes an enemy could be stuck behind a closed door during "Task at Hand".

Fixed an issue in "Bad Blood" where the Final cinematic would sometimes not play audio.

Fixed an issue preventing "Interrogation Anxiety" from being completed. This should also fix bad save states. Various fixes to Marvel's Avengers multiplayer & matchmaking systems, including: Reduction of cooldown after leaving a strike team before the user could matchmake again (from 30 second down to 4 seconds).

Matchmaking now stays enabled during mission launch countdown to give more time for players to join.

Fixed a bug where the "Searching for Heroes" UI would not always match the actual matchmaking status.

Fixed a bug where multiple host migrations would prevent the player from matching successfully again.

Fixed "Quick Match – Launch with any Hero" failing when two Quick Match players joined another match simultaneously.

Fixed losing Quick Match status when a player failed to join another match.

Fixed a bug where leaving an existing Strike Team would prevent the next Quick Match attempt from working properly.