Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event Details Revealed

Respawn Entertainment has revealed new details for their upcoming Evolution Collection event set to hit Apex Legends next week. This will be a short-timed event that will run for two weeks from September 14th through September 28th. The focus on this one will be the Outlands' resident modder, Rampart, who is showing everyone around who is really in charge around here with the Rampart Town Takeover. The vent will feature new map changes to deal with along with a new Heirloom and an upgrade to ol' Sheila. Just looking at it from the trailer below, we're not going to say this is the hardest event they've put together, but its certainly not the easiest one either. You can read more of what's to come here as it will kick off this Tuesday.

Rampart Arenas Extravaganza: Rampart has slipped into the Arenas, offering modded weapons at special discounts. These marked-down modded weapons replace their base version for the match, making lower tiers of that weapon unavailable.

Rampart's Town Takeover: Rampart is opening the mod shop of her dreams, Big Maude, located near Lava City in World's Edge. This custom shop includes a paintball course out front; inside, players can use collected materials to purchase Rampart's Custom Modded Paintball Weapons from the new Vend-it Machines that come fully kitted at different tiers.

Rampart's Heirloom and Updates: Rampart's getting her own "Problem Solver" in the form of a brand-new Heirloom pipe wrench, complete with a gumball dispenser. Also, Sheila has gone mobile with the new update. Check out the patch notes for the full details.

Event-Limited Cosmetics: Unlock Legendary and Rare skins for Wraith, Octane, Pathfinder, Fuse, Bangalore, Rampart and Lifeline — giving us a glimpse into what our Legends could be with time and technology on their side.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event (https://youtu.be/pbnxH4AlypU)