Apex Legends Launches A New Fight Night Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment looks to be closing out Season 7 of Apex Legends with some banger events as we have a new Fight Night Collection. From now until January 19th, the event will have you celebrating part of the new storyline from Pathfinder with 24 limited-time themed cosmetics, a new Air Drop Escalation mode, a new Pathfinder Town Takeover with some added twists, a new rewards track, and the release of Gibraltar's heirloom for you to snag. We have the shorthand of what's been added below, but you can read the full details here and check out a pair of trailers for the event at the bottom.

Airdrop Escalation Takeover: A new temporary game-type, the "Airdrop Escalation Takeover" will introduce more supply drops that contain fully-kitted weapons of various tiers. This mode will work as a "takeover" of the normal "Play Apex" game mode, giving the classic Battle Royale a twist with way more supply drops — and of course, regular weapons will still appear as ground loot.

A new temporary game-type, the "Airdrop Escalation Takeover" will introduce more supply drops that contain fully-kitted weapons of various tiers. This mode will work as a "takeover" of the normal "Play Apex" game mode, giving the classic Battle Royale a twist with way more supply drops — and of course, regular weapons will still appear as ground loot. The Pathfinder Town Takeover: Legends will drop their weapons and unique abilities to brawl it out in Pathfinders Town Takeover. Players can aim to punchout the loot balls contained within the ring to scoop up rare loot and duke it out with foes in hand-to-hand combat.

Legends will drop their weapons and unique abilities to brawl it out in Pathfinders Town Takeover. Players can aim to punchout the loot balls contained within the ring to scoop up rare loot and duke it out with foes in hand-to-hand combat. The Fight Night Collection Event: Boasting a rewards track, this event adds another set of 24-themed, limited-time collectible cosmetics. All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Event Apex Packs for the full duration of the event. Players who collect all 24 event items will earn the Gibraltar heirloom. Following the event, the heirloom will be available to all via heirloom crafting.

Boasting a rewards track, this event adds another set of 24-themed, limited-time collectible cosmetics. All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals) and in Event Apex Packs for the full duration of the event. Players who collect all 24 event items will earn the Gibraltar heirloom. Following the event, the heirloom will be available to all via heirloom crafting. Apex Legends Loot-Granting MRVNs: Only appearing in Olympus, MRVNs are now programmed to reward Legends in the arena. These friendly robots will give players loot only after interacting with them, and will produce tiered loot equal to what is shown on their screens.