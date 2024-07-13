Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aero The Acro-Bat, Ratalaika Games

Aero The Acro-Bat Getting Re-Released Three Decades Later

Three decades after it's original release, Ratalaika Games will be releasing Aero The Acro-Bat for Xbox, PlayStation, and the Switch.

Article Summary Ratalaika Games to re-release Aero The Acro-Bat on major consoles.

Original by Iguana Entertainment, the 1993 classic returns.

New version includes cheats and enhancements for modern play.

Challenge yourself again with Aero's demanding platformer levels.

Ratalaika Games announced their latest retro game they're bringing back to modern consoles, as they revealed Aero The Acro-Bat is coming to all three major consoles. Originally developed by Iguana Entertainment and published by Sunsoft back in 1993, this unique superhero platformer was a hallmark of both the SNES and SEGA Genesis back in the day and became one of the more beloved titles from that era of gaming. Now, players will be able to experience it once again as Shinyuden has helped port it over with a few improvements to modern consoles. Enjoy the trailer and info we have for you here, as the game will be out on August 2, 2024.

Aero The Acro-Bat

Aero the Acro-Bat is NOT your typical platformer in which you just go from start to goal. The players will need to use Aero's skills in specific ways in order to accomplish the objectives in each stage, and this sets the game aside from many platformers that came before or after. Aero also comes from an era in which games were famous for being challenging, and the Aero series, in particular, has always been known for its challenging difficulty. Those who can clear these games can really consider themselves platforming masters! But fear not; if it's too much for you, this new version includes cheats to make things a bit easier!

Aero's display presents a health bar, and each stage starts with a number of hit points, which can be added to by collecting items. He, however, loses a hit point whenever he takes damage from an enemy, of which there are many, and loses a life when he loses every hit point. Hazards, such as spikes and lava, cost Aero a life regardless of his health meter. Aero can gain more health and more lives by finding items in the stages and also gains an extra life for every 20,000 points earned. Stages are timed, but the time remaining is used for bonus points, and there is otherwise no penalty for running out of time. Aero gets an extra life for completing a 'perfect round' (by collecting every item on the stage and finding the exit before time runs out).

