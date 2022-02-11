Apex Legends Reveals Third Anniversary Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment has revealed its latest event for Apex Legends as they will be launching the Third Anniversary Collection Event. The entire event will be kicking off on February 15th and will run all the way through March 1st, giving you a good two weeks to get in and collect everything you can before they throw everything into a vault (until they decide to let them out again). The event will feature new Squad Skins, as you can see some of them below giving you all a special look to help identify you on the battlefield and look more like a team. They will also be throwing in a community-made reward tracker as well as the debut of Prestige Skins to snag for your own collection. We have the rundown of everything they will be doing in the game starting this Tuesday, but you can read the entire set of notes from the team at this link.

Reward Tracker – This year's anniversary prize tracker is community-made! The tracker is filled with 12 community-created cosmetics and more, and totals to 24 event-limited skins that players can earn during the event

New Bloodhound Prestige Skin – Prestige Skins are a new rarity level cosmetic Legend skins that each have 3 tiers (3 versions total of the Prestige Skin). Upon unlocking Tier 1, players will be able to complete challenges to unlock Tier 2 and Tier 3 at no additional cost. Players will have an unlimited amount of time to complete these challenges once available.

Legendary Squad Sets – Players will have the opportunity to purchase Legendary Squad Skins that are themed based on some fan favorites from the past, including inspiration from Crypto's "Hypebeast", Caustic's "Blackheart", skins, and more.

Event Store – Check out the Event Store to discover the various special offers that will be available throughout the Collection Event.