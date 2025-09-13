Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Showdown

Apex Legends: Showdown Reveals Wild Iron Event

Apex Legends: Showdown has a new event launching this week as players will be able to take part in the Wild Iron event this Tuesday

Article Summary The Apex Legends: Showdown Wild Iron event launches Tuesday with new gameplay twists and explosive action.

Grab the Mythic Flatline and EPG-1 grenade launcher for devastating new abilities and game-changing power.

Craft and find Wild Cards to unlock bonus perks like instant reloads, deadly explosions, and more unique benefits.

Legend updates for Mad Maggie and Seer bring better flexibility, new abilities, and combat upgrades this season.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed the next event coming to Apex Legends: Showdown, as Wild Iron will kick off this Tuesday. This is about cybernetic supremacy vs raw nature as styles will clase with a new wildcard, new event items, new items in the shop, and some balancing. We have the dev notes below and you can read more on their latest blog, as the event starts on September 16.

Apex Legends: Showdown – Wild Iron

Wildcard gets explosive, and players can loot the new Mythic Flatline from Rampart Care Packages to try its two devastating abilities: knocked enemies turn into time bombs, and every 5th bullet fired does double damage plus an AOE blast. Plus, EPG-1 grenade launchers in Mythic bins and higher Bocek spawns fuel the carnage. Legends can craft new Wild Cards to get the edge over rivals, with new abilities like marking enemies with explosive damage or instant reload on knock. This mid-season also sees Mad Maggie and Seer blow up the scene with their new Legend updates.

Rampart comes in with a new weapon collab with Fuse on the Flatline. This collab weapon has bullets that occasionally explode on impact and will place a bomb on knocked enemies. Defuse a bomb on your teammate by picking them back up. During this event, players will find more explosive gear in loot, with a chance of finding an EPG. Replicators contain eight Wild Cards to increase explosive power and grant new benefits like, reviving teammates with more health and shields, gaining an extra ordinance, exploding knocked enemies, and more.

Legend Updates

Mad Maggie: Mad Maggie becomes more reliable with some important changes to her Level 2 upgrades. The new Gunrunning upgrade allows her to have more flexibility in the close-range weapons she can use effectively. Fire Ball also now drops magma patches along the ground as it moves, and Mad Maggie takes 50% less fire damage from all sources.

Mad Maggie becomes more reliable with some important changes to her Level 2 upgrades. The new Gunrunning upgrade allows her to have more flexibility in the close-range weapons she can use effectively. Fire Ball also now drops magma patches along the ground as it moves, and Mad Maggie takes 50% less fire damage from all sources. Seer: Seer comes back to the spotlight with more in-combat power in his Tactical Focus of Attention and Ultimate Exhibit, while avoiding some of the issues that made him feel oppressive as an opponent in the past.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!