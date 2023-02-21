Apex Legends Will Be Getting An Official Board Game Apex Legends: The Board Game is in the works as Glass Cannon Unplugged will be holding a crowdfunding effort this May.

Glass Cannon Unplugged and Genuine Entertainment have teamed with Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment for Apex Legends: The Board Game. The game is being created to bring all of the excitement of the team battle royale title to tabletop, as 2-4 players will face off against each other with their respective trio of characters to take each other out and be the lone survivor. We don't know much about how the game will work and play out yet, but we do know they will be launching a Kickstarter for funding on May 17th, 2023.

"Apex Legends: The Board Game is a highly competitive, intensely tactical team vs team miniatures game for 2-4 players, with more players made possible through the use of expansions. The original game engine and innovative framework, from the minds behind games such as Frostpunk: The Board Game and Endless Winter: Paleoamericans, authentically captures the voice and imagination of Apex Legends, bringing the stakes, thrills, and unforgettable kills of the hero shooter experience to life. Each player takes on the role of a unique Legend, with four Legends included in the core game and many more to become available through add-ons and expansions via Kickstarter and future retail releases. With each session taking approx. 60 minutes, the game's objective is what you'd expect—eliminate the opposing team. Gameplay begins in a fully-immersive, three-dimensional environment taken straight from the screen. Every decision matters as teams must modify tactics and outmaneuver opponents based upon the Legends and finite resources in play."

"Spending over two years developing an inspired new way to recreate the hero shooter experience at the game table, Glass Cannon Unplugged intends to deliver something for everyone: an accessible, easy-to-learn experience for new board gamers, balanced with a depth and scale to satisfy core players with even tournament and organized play in mind. Plotting a long roadmap with a growing line of modular maps and interchangeable Legends, Apex Legends: The Board Game is sure to deliver an authentic, ever-evolving battle royale experience for years to come."