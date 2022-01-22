Apogee Entertainment Takes Over Rise Of The Triad Remastered

In an interesting move this week, Apogee Entertainment has taken over the publishing rights to Rise Of The Triad Remastered. The company released the statement below explaining the situation, as they had originally planned to co-publish the game with 3D Realms. Apparently, the two companies met and amicably decided Apogee will solo-publish, especially since they've been involved with the series since 2013. The team will now move forward on their own working to bring several improvements to the game including wide-screen, mouselook, revamped multiplayer, and more. As of right now,t he game still does not have an official release date.

The original Rise Of The Triad helped iterate on first-person shooters in ways still felt to this day. Then known as Apogee Software, the ambitious developers exhibited a wild willingness to experiment. With five distinct playable characters, complex maps embracing verticality, and an arsenal of bullet, missile, and magical weapons, shooter fans had a chaotic chemistry set at their disposal. Apogee Software revisited Rise Of The Triad in 2013, creating a remake alongside developer Slipgate Ironworks (formerly known as Interceptor Entertainment). Rise Of The Triad 2013 modernized the adventure in Unreal Engine 3 but stayed true to the original's spirit with fast movement, non-linear level design with tons of secrets, and multiple playable characters.

Digital preservation of classic games grows more important by the day. As such, 3D Realms and Apogee Entertainment originally planned to co-publish a remaster of the 1995 version. Over the past year, both parties agreed that since Apogee had published the 2013 remake, it made the most sense to pass the torch back to Apogee. Fans of the franchise can rest assured that the continued development of the project is in good hands. The core of the action-packed shooter shall remain intact while introducing modern features like wide-screen, mouselook, revamped multiplayer and more later this year on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

"While there's a special place in our heart for Rise Of The Triad, we know it's in good hands with our friends at Apogee Entertainment," said Frederik Schreiber, CEO at 3D Realms. "While we never mind having to drag out a CRT monitor to play old favorites, we hope this release helps new players experience this classic."