Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale Will Be Coming In Summer 2023

Publisher Happinet and developer Quillo Games revealed that they will be releasing Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale in Summer 2023. if you haven't seen this one yet, the game focuses on a young girl named Mai who you try and help find her way home, all throughout a hilarious adventure with mysteries to unravel. You'll do so through different puzzles and managing to outsmart enemies in minigames. Make friends and foes with talking animals. Unravel the mystery of Mai's identity from her dark and blurry memories. You can learn more about the game below and check out the latest trailer.

Apopia: Sugar Coated Taletells a tale about overcoming apocalypse and seeking utopia. An apocalypse can come in many forms, and Mai will have to conquer the darkness within her accept her true identity before she can find her utopia. Taking on the role of multiple characters, the story is presented in vivid hand-drawn animations and gameplay that features exploration, puzzles, minigames, and defeating enemies not by fighting, but by wit! Two Worlds, One Game — Players will solve physical challenges in the colorful Fantasy World and face psychological obstacles in the Dark World which provide distinct experiences in each.

Story-rich with Positive Themes — Brimming with rich symbolism and metaphor – Apopia strives to encourage players to look at things from different perspectives, focusing on themes of humanity, companionship, and discovery of self-identity.

Multiple Playable Characters — Play as Mai, trouble-making cat, Nico, rabbit caretaker Moly, and other characters with quirky personalities, each with their own unique ability. Characters will also work as a team to solve problems.

Replayable Mini-games and Puzzles — Defeat enemies and solve problems via a variety of devious puzzles and clever mini-games that include quick time events, running, sneaking, dodging, flying, swinging, and more! Further difficulties will be unlocked in Minigame Mode after completion.

Secrets to Unveil— Secrets and encoded messages are hidden throughout the game which would hint the deeper understanding of the lore.