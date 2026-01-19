Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARIANO Games, Craftlings

Resource Management Game Craftlings Has Been Released

The strategy-coded resource management title Craftlings has been launched, as you can play the title right now on PC via Steam

Article Summary Craftlings, a pixel art resource management game, is now available on PC via Steam from ARIANO Games.

Guide your Craftlings to gather resources, construct buildings, and optimize settlement growth.

Play through multiple biomes, each offering unique challenges, buildings, and production chains to master.

Inspired by classic 90s strategy games, Craftlings features relaxing music and a humorous, cozy vibe.

Indie game developer and publisher ARIANO Games has launched their latest game, Craftlings, on PC via Steam. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a strategy-coded resource management title in which the titular people will work to create and sustain a society of your own design in various locations. Enjoy the trailer and info here as you can play the full version right now.

Craftlings

You tend to a cluster of Craftlings and shepherd them to gather resources and construct buildings. With the goal of tackling each level's unique challenge, you will assign tasks, grow your settlement, optimise production chains, and upgrade your Town Hall to unlock new possibilities. Can you guide your Craftlings to greater heights? Shape the world around you by putting your diligent Craftlings to work and constantly improve your settlement by adapting framework foundations into flourishing hubs. Craft various building types, from farms to barracks, by harvesting the local resources to help establish and evolve your village. Assign tasks and mix up your Craftlings' roles and responsibilities to collect the resources you need, swiftly switching their profession between lumberjacks, stone masons, miners, warriors, and more.

Navigate through levels spread across several distinct biomes, each with its unique vegetation, buildings, and specific end objective. Experiment with the buildings at your disposal to optimize your Craftlings production chains, to further streamline the efficiency of your blossoming village. Blast your way through the dirt, take risks, venture past your settlement to find additional resources, but be ever wary of what dangers lurks around the corner. Craftlings is a throwback to problem-solving strategy games from the 90s and showcases a modern-day pixel art style that pays homage to the classics. Coupled with a soothing score, relaxing vibe, and humorous sound effects, you'll feel right at home in this world, whether it's your first time or it reminds you of somewhere you visited once before.

