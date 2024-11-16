Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aquapark Tycoon, Boxelware

Aquapark Tycoon Reveals Several New Sauna Additions

Boxelware has revealed more of the content coming to Aquapark Tycoon, as they're working on the game to be released next year

Indie game developer and publisher Boxelware revealed new content for Aquapark Tycoon, as the game is still in development for a 2025 release. The team revealed several new saunas that you'll be able to offer up to guests in your park, as each one offers a different kind of comfort and a different price range. It's up to you how to use them to your advantage when building a place for people to relax in the water. Enjoy the notes below as the we're waiting on more info about its release.

Aquapark Tycoon – Saunas

What's essential in a real waterpark besides pools and slides? Exactly – a diverse sauna landscape that invites guests to unwind and relax. To make even the coolest visitors break a sweat, Aquapark Tycoon offers a range of sauna types that you can build, customize, and design to your liking. Here's a closer look at four of the sauna options available in Aquapark Tycoon:

Finnish sauna

The Finnish sauna offers the classic sauna experience: a powerful stove heats the room to a cozy 70-95°C, coupled with low humidity. A session in this sauna, followed by a cool-down dip, stimulates circulation, improves blood flow and strengthens your guests' immune systems.

Steam bath

The steam bath keeps temperatures low but compensates with extremely high humidity. Continuous water infusions can raise humidity levels to almost 100%, stimulating your guests' metabolism and helping to relax their muscles. After a good sweat and some relaxation, they can cool off in one of the nearby pools. For an extra touch of wellness, consider adding some essential oils to the mix!

Salt Sauna

A salty breeze and pure relaxation – almost like being at the seaside. The salt sauna is perfect for guests looking to unwind: With gentle temperatures ranging from 55 to 80 °C and humidity levels of up to 20%, it offers a mild and soothing experience. The walls made of salt stone enrich the air with salt, providing a therapeutic effect that is beneficial for the respiratory system.

Event Sauna

This is where entertainment and relaxation come together: In the event sauna, you'll wow your guests with spectacular infusions at cozy temperatures ranging from 50 to 100 °C, accompanied by stunning music and lighting effects. You'll create an experience that will leave your visitors sweating – and amazed!

Creating a Wellness Hotspot Step-by-Step

Aquapark Tycoon provides you with everything you need to create your very own wellness oasis. To ensure that your sauna landscape seamlessly blends into the overall design of your park, you can customize its shape from the ground up. Round, square, or entirely unique? The choice is yours when it comes to designing your sauna. You'll find a wide range of furnishing options to explore. Once the layout and seating are set, it's time to select the perfect oven and dive into the details. From classics like sauna buckets, wooden scoops, and thermometers to decorative lamps and elegant pillars, the design possibilities are endless. You can also add dried herbs, timers, and other accessories to complete the authentic sauna experience. And, of course, no sauna is complete without cold plunge barrels, providing your guests with a refreshing cool-down to boost circulation after a steamy session.

