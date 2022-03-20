Aragami 2 Adds New Mode In Tribute To Original Game

Indie developer and publisher Lince Works have added a new mode to Aragami 2 that will bring fans back to the original title. Since the game has been out in September, fans have enjoyed the new take on the series as it offers different kinds of tactics and mechanics that make it a thrilling action game. However, there are those who miss the way the original game used to play and have wished for something akin to it.

Well, that small section of fans have gotten their wish as the team has made Classic Mode, and as you might suspect it is exactly what you think it is. You get to play the current game with all of the awesome stuff going for it, only they have switched up some of the mechanics and now you're playing it like the first Aragami title. Those who wish to take part in this new mode only need to update the game as it is available now, totally free, as soon as you upgrade to the current version. In case you'd like to see what that looks like we have a new trailer below along with notes about what's changed in this mode.

Since Aragami 2 was released, Lince Works has continued polishing the game and releasing new free content and features such as advanced customization options, a photo mode, and plans to add new difficulty options for players in Q2 2022. Inspired by the mechanics that fans loved from the first game, classic mode will challenge players to stick to the shadows and plan their moves with extra caution. Free leaps to shadows around you.

Stamina levels are limited and recharge slower in bright areas.

Direct combat is now extremely challenging and will more likely be deadly.

Switch between normal and classic mode before starting missions.

Classic mode is available both for single-player and multiplayer.