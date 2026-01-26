Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Full Metal Bagel Games, Hell Express

Arc Games Signs On As Publisher For Hell Express

After being announced several months ago, co-op extraction shooter Hell Express has a new publisher, as Arc Games will take on those duties

Article Summary Arc Games will publish anime-style co-op extraction shooter Hell Express from Full Metal Bagel Games.

Hell Express features intense PvE action, with 1-4 player co-op and high-stakes, isometric shooter gameplay.

Players explore Limbo, customize weapons, and upgrade gear amid unique art and dark humor themes.

Playtests for Hell Express will roll out in 2024, involving players early in shaping the game's journey.

Arc Games announced this morning that they have officially taken on the publishing duties for the anime-style co-op extraction shooter, Hell Express. The game was originally revealed several months ago by indie game developer Full Metal Bagel Games. The two came together this week to reveal that Arc "will support global distribution, marketing, and long‑term live‑service strategy." We have a couple of quotes about the deal below as we're still waitin to find out when it will be released.

"Partnering with Arc Games allows us to focus fully on building the game we've always envisioned, and we're incredibly excited to have their support," said Chao Chen, Creative Director of Hell Express and Co-Founder of Full Metal Bagel. "After an amazing year last year — from winning Best Multiplayer Game at China Joy to the overwhelming response to our Game Reveal Trailer — our team is more motivated than ever this year to make Hell Express an unforgettable adventure. We want players involved from the very beginning, so throughout this year we'll be rolling out playtests designed to gather feedback and help shape the experience. We can't wait for what's ahead and are thrilled to have everyone join us on this journey!"

"We see tremendous potential in Hell Express and fully expect it to stand out as one of the most exciting titles in the extraction shooter genre," said Yoon Im, CEO of Arc Games. "Just from seeing Hell Express for the first time, it was clear to us that the Full Metal Bagel team brings an incredible level of creativity to their work and their approach to gameplay and world‑building. We're proud to have this partnership with the team and support them in their vision of elevating what interactive entertainment can be. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to collaborating with talented developers across the globe and helping bring remarkable games to players everywhere."

Hell Express

Hell Express is a PvE isometric extraction shooter for 1-4 players, blending heart-pounding combat, high-risk treasure hunts, and strategic resource management in a world teetering between life and death. As a member of Hell Express—an armed delivery company that sends delivery to Limbo—you'll choose from a diverse cast of characters, each with unique abilities and personal motives. Dive into the perilous depths of Limbo, complete dangerous deliveries, and scavenge for treasures to upgrade your gear and vehicles. But beware: every decision could mean the difference between survival and ruin.

A high-stakes isometric extraction shooter: Intense combat, balanced tactical raids, resource gambles, and precision extraction timing under survival pressure.

Gun customization system: Scavenge components to forge gear that defines your playstyle.

A road trip adventure: Freely explore limbo with an armed and custom Hell Trekker.

Unique art style & dark humor: Tell stories that grip your heart, explore life, death, and what lies between.

