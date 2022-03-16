Arcade1Up Announces Golden Tee 3D At-Home Arcade Cabinet

Aracde1Up revealed they have a new classic arcade cabinet on the way as they're preparing to release Golden Tee 3D. This is a faithful reproduction of the original golf game that took over arcades in the late '90s. It essentially became a staple for sports guys who don't play video games and a sports title for gamers who don't golf. Now you'll be able to experience it in your own home with the A1U version in a slightly smaller form to fit in your home, complete with several titles from the series as well as a few extras thrown in so you have eight titles in one. The unit is currently up for pre-order for $700.

Tee time is anytime with the new Golden Tee 3D home arcade machine, from Arcade1Up! Play on your own, or grab some friends and hit the links on this massive 66" tall single piece game cabinet, sportin' a 19" screen for the first time on an Arcade1Up title. Bringing you authentic (and yes, way nostalgic!) arcade experiences in an easily assembled design, Arcade1Up game machines are must-haves for your family game room, home bars, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. No quarters required! Your golfin' buddies will be green with envy over the golden game list inside: Golden Tee '97, Golden Tee '98, Golden Tee '99, Golden Tee 2K, and Golden Tee Classic. Switch up to any included game at will, with the easy to navigate on-screen menus. 8 Games in 1: Enter the Arcade1Up time machine and re-experience Golden Tee golf as it was in the 90's or try your skills at World Class Bowling or Shuffle Shot, no quarters required.

