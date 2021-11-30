Arcade1Up Launches First Brick & Mortar Retail Spots

Arcade1Up had some cool news today as they have decided to open their first physical brick and mortar locations in the United States. The company has partnered up with Showfields for this brand new collaboration as they bring their brand to consumers with two different locations people can check out in New York and Miami. The company has primarily operated online and sold selectively through chains with limited supplies, so this will be the first time those looking to buy one of their arcade cabinets can participate in what is essentially an immersive retro gaming experience. We have a couple of quotes below from everyone involved, but those looking to check it out can find them at 11 Bond Street, New York, New York, and at 530 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, Florida.

"We are excited to collaborate with Showfields as we have the opportunity to give shoppers the ultimate Arcade1Up experience, said Scott Bachrach, Founder and CEO of Tastemaker's Arcade1Up. They can see which machine suits them and for those with multiple machines, which one would be the best addition to their home arcade."

"Showfields is all about creating an inspiring and thought-provoking customer experience and we could not think of a more fitting partner than Arcade1Up to provide the ultimate gaming experience," said Tal Zvi Nathanel, CEO, Showfields. We are closely aligned with its mission to bring people together to play again, especially during this festive holiday time of the year"

"Today's shoppers have high expectations to shop anytime, anywhere and from any device. With the introduction of experiential shopping activations like Showfields, Arcade1Up can provide an immersive arcade experience that transports shoppers back to the time when they played in arcades, and with our machines, they can make new memories. It's all about playing again!" said Bachir Zeroural, Chief Marketing Officer of Arcade1Up.