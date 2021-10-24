Arcade1Up & Miami Dolphins Partner On Hard Rock Stadium Lounge

An interesting partnership this week from Arcade1Up as they have partnered with the Miami Dolphins to make a gaming lounge. Located in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the "Arcade1Up Game Lounge " will feature 50 retro arcade machines for people to play and relax with from their library of cabinets they have re-created with the help of multiple companies they've worked deals out with. These games include Pac-Mam, Ms. Pac-Man, Street Fighter, NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat, Marvel Pinball, and Star Wars Pinball. This is a unique agreement between the two entities to bring a one-of-its-kind experience to an NFL stadium for the fans to enjoy while they're there, as well as give those working at the stadium a place to kick back at the office. You can check out some photos of the lounge below as well as some quotes from all of the parties involved in this brand new partnership that we hope stays there for a long time to come.

"We believe in innovation and creating custom experiences for our fans, two areas that are core tenets of Arcade1Up's strategy," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "Arcade1Up's move to Miami and this partnership will provide an amazing opportunity for a new generation of our fans throughout South Florida to engage in retro gaming and unique arcade content."

"Arcade1Up and the Miami Dolphins have a shared passion to offer the best entertainment experience for their fan base, on and around the field at the stadium," said Scott Bachrach, Founder and CEO of Tastemaker's Arcade1Up. "As a partner of the Miami Dolphins, we are thrilled to be able to bring the arcade gaming experience to every fan and attendee in the Hard Rock Stadium."

"The Miami Dolphins inspire passion and pride, bringing fans together to root for our city every week," said Bachir Zeroual, Chief Marketing Officer of Tastemaker's Arcade1Up. "Arcade1Up is happy to now be a Miami-based company and bring the same passionate gameplay and Miami-pride into the homes of the city's diverse culture of families, friends and passionate fans with our at-home entertainment retro arcade machines."