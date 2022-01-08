Arcade1Up Reveals Pro Edition Cabinets & More During CES 2022

Arcade1Up had a few surprises up their sleeves for CES 2022, as they revealed a few new cabinets and a brand new line for 2022. The big reveal from the company is the brand new Pro Series for those who wish to have the full-on arcade experience. No longer a smaller version with a booster box required, now you have a standard arcade setup that stands 5'6" tall, a backlit marquee, chrome trim appearance, a molded coin slot on the front (for show), and upgraded joysticks that mimic the real arcade feel better than the predecessor. The first game that will launch in the Pro Series, as you can see here, is Killer Instinct.

The other three arcade machines revealed are Legacy Editions, one for Centipede, one for Pac-Mania, and one for Mortal Kombat's 30th Anniversary. You can read more about the Pro Series below and get a better look at the other units revealed this week. None of these are for sale yet, we're guessing they'll be out more toward's end of Summer and for the holidays. But there's no way they're going for less than $500 a piece.

Arcade1Up is thrilled to introduce the Pro Series, providing hardcore retrogamers the amped-up home arcade machines they've demanded! Widely recognized as the premier name in home arcade gaming, Arcade1Up is renowned for producing authentic arcade experiences for family game rooms and man caves. Arcade1Up game cabinets play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Now, Arcade1Up kicks-up that experience to a pro level. Getting the killer PRO SERIES treatment here is of course, Killer Instinct. For many retrogamer enthusiasts, Killer Instinct is a definitive title of the mid '90s. Fans loved it, critics loved it. Its gameplay, soundtrack, and 3D-rendered graphics were all revered. And wow, do the Arcade1Up Pro Series specs make Killer Instinct a jaw-dropping addition to your home.