ArcheAge: Unchained Announces Another New Fresh Start Server Those looking to start from scratch with a new character in ArcheAge: Unchained are in luck as a new server is on the way from Kakao Games.

Kakao Games revealed today that they will be launching another Fresh Start Server for ArcheAge: Unchained, set to launch on February 9th. Along with XLGAMES, the server will present another opportunity for those looking to make a brand-new character the ability to do what they'd like in a place where everyone joining will start from scratch. The new server will include a host of new improvements to server specifications that they have implemented recently, all based on user feedback. Before the launch, players also have an opportunity to earn a Cute Malamute Battle Pet by subscribing to the Kakao Games newsletter before the server launches. When you do, you'll get the trusty sidekick "Striker" added to your collection, available via the Web Inventory. We got more info on the new server below.

"The new server is designed to retain the elements previously praised by ArcheAge: Unchained's playerbase, while also offering additional nuance and enhancements asked for by users to further ease gear progression. Much like the previous Fresh Server Start, there will be basic boosting buffs for XP as well as Conflict, War, Siege, Quest Honor Points, and Vocation, ultimately allowing access to higher-level content quicker. Among the changes in the upcoming Fresh Server Start is an increased loot drop rate, which will rise from 200% to a whopping 300% to help players acquire higher-level gear faster. Unlike the previous server, which tailored its boosting specifications to the leveling of Hiram gear, these buffs now also apply to Disciple equipment. In a similar manner, the Double Weekly Quest Event will now expand to aid in the progression of Hiram and Disciple gear alike."

"Free server transfer tickets will also be up for grabs for any players who participate in the existing Fresh Start Server (one per account), with a further offering of graduation rewards, including Bound Lucent Serendipity Stones and Akasch Token Crates for those who successfully transfer their characters to other servers. These will be distributed once the server closes. An operating schedule detailing specific boosting and events will be shared as a separate announcement at a later date."