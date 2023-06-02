Game Boy Horror Title Fishing Vacation Arrives On Switch Need some old-school Game Boy vibes with a hint of horror? DreadXP has released Fishing Vacation for the Nintendo Switch.

DreadXP and indie developer Teebowah Games have revealed their new Game Boy-themed horror adventure Fishing Vacation is out now on Nintendo Switch. This is basically a fun little retro-inspired title where they take the classic Game Boy look and feel, slap in some modern mechanics and themes, and you have probably one of the weirdest versions of the genre you'll come across. The game was originally conceived during the Fishing Horror Jam 2020, and after getting some buzz, it was later released as an expanded standalone game on Steam back in April 2022. Now Switch owners will be able to know the joy of this game as it is an uncomfortably moist micro-horror title in which you get to experience the nightmare fishing adventure of a lifetime. The game has a nice blend of atmospheric horror with humor sprinkled in throughout the game, and a lovely homage to the '90s titles. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

"It's the vacation you've been waiting for! You and your buddy have the keys to their uncle's cabin up in the mountains near the best lake you've ever fished at! The ecology has seemed to change since you've last been there though, and the uncle is nowhere to be found… but don't let that stop you from reeling in a big one! Fishing Vacation is an homage to Gameboy games of the past. The game is part fishing adventure, part atmospheric horror with a good dose of humor. Over the span of 3 days, you'll dig up your own worms and catch your own dinner as you uncover the mysteries of the vacant cabin and the whereabouts of your friend's uncle and their family."

Over 30 types of fish and creatures to catch.

A humorously horrific story.

3+ endings (Roughly 30 mins to an hour per playthrough).

10+ color palettes to choose from.

