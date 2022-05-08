Area Man Lives Is Coming To VR Platforms On May 12th

Cyan Ventures and CityLights announced they will be publishing the Numinous Games developed VR title Area Man Lives this Thursday. This one has had our interest for a minute as you are in the middle of a radio drama that unfolds around you while you attempt to keep the very radio station it's broadcasting from up and running as its new DJ in charge. You will do your best to run around and do your job such as recording commercials, interviewing callers, and attempting to keep the place in one piece as the dedicated audience listens in. The game will be live on May 12th for Steam VR, Meta Quest/Rift, and HTC Vive, but before that, enjoy the latest trailer below.

AREA MAN LIVES. Or does he? If you could join a radio drama already in progress, talk to the characters and interact with the environments the story painted in your mind, you might find yourself in the world of the area man. A quirky radio drama unfolds around you in VR while you do your best to keep the radio station humming along as its new DJ. You record commercials, interview callers and try your best to piece together how your actions inside the station impact your listening audience in scenarios so wild they can only live in your imagination.

If it all feels like too much, don't worry, you'll have your lonely producer, the resident skeptic, to guide you on your way, not to mention the vaguely British female voice inside your head. When an unusual area man calls into the station asking for your help, you have to act fast. Will you trust the area man, or do your best to thwart his plans? Is there anything you can do to save the area man from himself?